Morray Might Have The Funniest Episode Of "Snack Review" Ever

Morray tests out some obscure snacks on the latest episode of "Snack Review."

Morray's energy is infectious-- even through a screen. The rising rapper from North Carolina is having an incredible year, releasing his debut project Street Sermons and featuring on the latest J. Cole album. He's earned co-signs from some of the biggest names in hip-hop and this year, he was named to the XXL Freshman list. As he continues to convert his listeners into lifelong fans, Morray came through for the latest episode of Snack Review, which might be the funniest one ever.

It starts out with Morray testing out the Koikeya Potato Chips, which made him explode into a fit of laughter before even tasting them. Expecting to hate them, he quickly learned that they tasted like his favorite Rap Snacks flavor and told us he would be bringing the rest home. Then, he complimented Lindt on their chocolate carrot with hazelnut packaging, giving the branding a 10/10 but ultimately being unimpressed with the taste of the chocolate.

Before trying each new snack, Morray's laughter radiated through the room, and it will surely bring a smile to your face. Watching this episode, you can tell that the man is happy to be in the position he's been blessed with. He's one of the most humble rising stars in the game, for sure.

