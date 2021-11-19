Morray Links With Benny The Butcher On "Never Fail"

It's believed that Benny The Bucher has been easing into his new home at Def Jam just fine. Snoop Dogg revealed the new partnership during a recent visit to The Joe Rogan Podcast and it didn't take but a moment for the Buffalo icon to share the news over on Instagram. Benny uploaded a photo of himself signing off on the paperwork and included a

"A Buffalo n***a the new face of The Legendary Def Jam signed my major deal finally this for DJ Shay," he said. "Huge Buffalo we did it again... this street sh*t back on top." On the heels of the news of Benny's next chapter comes a single from rising hitmaker Morray, and he called on the Griselda icon to help him round out the track.

Morray has been on a meteoric rise and has quickly commanded respect in Hip Hop, so fans are excited to see this record come together. Along with the single comes a visual that shows the pair highlighting New York City, so stream "Never Fail" and share your thoughts on this collaboration.

Quotable Lyrics

Don't you blow it like a sawed off

I'ma blow up like it's takeoff

Can't nobody f**ckin' stop me, I'm the one, gonna win the race, dawg

If you ever take a shot, better hit, I ain't one for the chase, dawg

Treat a n*gga like a scab, do a n*gga bad, get a p*ssy scraped off