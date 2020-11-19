Morray Keeps His Momentum Rolling With "Switched Up"

A few weeks back, a rapper from Fayetteville, North Carolina named Morray found his single "Quicksand" on the receiving end of some major praise from J. Cole and Rick Ross; before long, the track had compiled over one million YouTube views in a matter of weeks, a number that continues to grow. Now, the melodic rapper has come through to ride his momentum with another new single, this one titled "Switched Up," released complete with some raw visuals to match.

Though not quite as immediately infectious as "Quicksand," "Switched Up" does showcase a far more introspective side to Morray, one that isn't afraid to reflect on the violence he's faced throughout his come-up -- often as a direct result of inner circle betrayal, an age-old issue for rising rappers everywhere. "He was my dawg, he's my g, we was attached at the hip," he raps, his flow rapid-fire. "But I learned my lesson, it's upward progression my n***a it is what it is / see I had to drop on him last night, my n***a you coulda been hit, but I can't put your ass in the grave if I'm the one digging the ditch."

Check it out for yourself now, and sound off if you intend on placing Morray on your radar. At this rate, it feels like it's only a matter of time before he starts to blow up.

