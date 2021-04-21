Morray Drops "Trenches," First Song Since Interscope Deal

Shortly after announcing the forthcoming release of his new Street Sermons mixtape, Morray has officially delivered his first single since inking a major deal with Interscope Records. The song in question is "Trenches," which once again finds the North Carolina artist showcasing his impressive vocal chops as he reflects on the ups and downs of street life.

Paying homage to those who shared and overcame similar struggles, Morray's sharp attention to detail comes to life in his opening verse. "Breakfast in the morning, yeah it's finger-lickin' good / bunch of laugh outside the window kids playing in the hood," he raps, with passionate intensity to his delivery. "Get dressed step out, know today is gonna be good / but I'm still on high alert cause n**as still from the hood."

Speaking with Zane Lowe, Morray explained why he desired to paint a more nuanced portrait of life in the ghetto. "I really want people to understand that the ghetto ain't all bad," he explains. "We're not all in there sad, we're not all running amok and led astray. Some of us are really in there living our lives. We still go outside, we still hanging out, play basketball, chill with our homies, sit on the porch, play basketball, kids hula hooping. It's regular out there. It's not all just bad. We know how to celebrate the good. We can still celebrate our smiles too."

Check out "Trenches" now, and look for Morray's upcoming Street Sermon mixtape to arrive in full on April 28th.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Everybody see the ghetto as being a bad place

Where people run amok where n***as stuck in a sad state

They don't see the good times that outweigh the bad days

In the hood we still smile to lighten up them dark caves