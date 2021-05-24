Morray Drops New Video For "Nothing Now"

Morray drops off some new visuals for "Nothing Now," a low-key and contemplative video from "Street Sermons."

Shortly after inking a deal with Interscope Records, breakout star Morray -- who recently channeled Pharoahe Monch on J. Cole's "My Life" -- released his new mixtape Street Sermons. Loaded with impressive cuts highlighting his range and powerful vocals, including the song that started it all in "Quicksand," the tape has officially yielded another new video for Morray's ever-growing visual catalog.

"Nothing Now" offers his most intimate clip to date, capturing the young artist in the midst of a troubled night drive. Lyrically, he reflects on a relationship that crumbled under the weight of deception and betrayal; though he initially convinced himself the connection was strictly physical, he eventually found himself falling in love against his better judgment -- and thus, playing a role in his ongoing turmoil.

Visually, we're largely sticking with Morray as his journey unfolds, often basked in a blue light that likely symbolizes his emotional state of mind. While not exactly the most dynamic video we've seen from the Pick Six artist, it may very well be his most contemplative, presenting himself in a way that many walks of life can and will relate to. It's a testament to his versatility, and it's likely that his loyal fans will appreciate the character development at hand.

For more from Morray, check out his recent appearance on our exclusive series How To Roll right here.