Morray Delivers Another One With "Dreamland"

Mitch Findlay
December 22, 2020 12:04
Morray takes it back to his childhood days and the struggles he faced on his emotional new single "Dreamland."


It's incredible to note how quickly Fayetteville rapper Morray skyrocketed onto the scene, his presence magnified by co-signs from J. Cole, Rick Ross, Jay-Z, and more. And though some might have been initially skeptical of an artist gaining such momentum so quickly, it's easy to understand the young rapper's appeal upon diving into his music. Blending strong melodies with authentic street reflections, there's plenty to unpack across the singles he's released thus far -- a number that grows with the release of his new "Dreamland" drop.

Driven by an emotional piano progression, the nature of the track soon becomes evident as Morray's painful reflections on his childhood come to light. "It was hard growing up like I did," he sings. "Seeing everybody have this but I ain't never had shit, like fuck Christmas and the birthday I ain't ever had gifts." As the drums hit, Morray expands the scope of his tale, looking back to a run-in with the law he experienced when he was only thirteen. "Couldn't even catch a break from the state, caught a case," he raps. "I was only thirteen had a mask on the face / I was five-foot five, had a nine on the waist / I was smart as a bitch and let my mind go to waste."

Check it out for yourself now, and sound off if you're looking forward to a debut album from Morray -- though at the rate he's been dropping singles, we'll have heard the entire project by the time it drops. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Couldn't even catch a break from the state, caught a case
I was only thirteen had a mask on the face
I was five-foot five, had a nine on the waist
I was smart as a bitch and let my mind go to waste

