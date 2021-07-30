mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Morray Calls On Polo G For "Trenches (Remix)"

Erika Marie
July 30, 2021 02:02
Morray, Polo GMorray, Polo G
Morray, Polo G

Trenches (Remix)
Morray Feat. Polo G

The pair reflect on their "love for the ghetto" in this updated version of Morray's single.


There are several rising artists who have captivated Hip Hop, but Morray has gained attention from his peers and critics as the next in line. Earlier this year, the North Carolina artist shared his single "Trenches," a track that pays homage to the streets that helped raise him, and while it may have been tough to navigate, Morray makes it clear that he has "love for the ghetto, love for the hood."

On Friday (July 30), Morray returns with a remix to "Trenches" featuring Polo G. Both artists reflect on their upbringings and the struggles they endured in order to become the successful young men that they are today. While some celebrities often shun their pasts, Morray and Polo G embrace all facets of their lives.

Stream "Trenches (Remix)" and let us know what you think. Also, make sure to check out our article: Morray Might Have The Funniest Episode Of "Snack Review" Ever.

Quotable Lyrics

Everybody see the ghetto as being a bad place
Where people run a muck, n*ggas stuck in a sad state
They don't see the good times that outweigh the bad days
In the hood we still smile to lighten up them dark caves

