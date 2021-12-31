Earlier this month, Hip-Hop and country fans alike were surprised to see that their beloved genres had converged once more. However, in what was arguably more unexpected than Young Thug's eccentric Beautiful Thugger Girls project or Lil Nas X's runaway hit "Old Town Road, Lil Durk and top-selling artist Morgan Wallen teamed up for the new single "Broadway Girls."

The collaboration arrived after Morgan Wallen was infamously caught on camera saying the n-word, but given the positive reception to "Broadway Girls" and his latest album Dangerous: The Double Album, it appears that he has come out of that scandal unscathed. Furthermore, now that Morgan Wallen has gotten his first Hip-Hop collaboration under his belt, he's got his eyes set on working with one of the biggest, yet most elusive rappers in the world — Kendrick Lamar.



Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

According to Complex, the multi-platinum-certified country star linked up with Druski on Clubhouse to discuss what he's currently listening and what other rappers he would like to work with in the future.

"I do love Moneybagg [Yo]" Wallen told the popular Instagram comedian. "He’s definitely at the top of the list. … But, like overall, ever…I’m trying to think of not just in the past little bit…Kendrick Lamar would be pretty cool. Moneybagg is probably my favorite. And I listened to a lot of Young Dolph—RIP. I listened to Drake’s new album. I listen to Kanye. … I’ve been listening to a little bit of Gunna. I like him pretty good."



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

Even though Morgan Wallen has tried to put his recent scandal behind him with the release of "Broadway Girls," do you think that Kendrick Lamar would be down to work with the Dangerous artist? Let us know your thoughts on Morgan Wallen's latest comments below.

[via]