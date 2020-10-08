The entertainment and sports industries are not playing around when it comes to COVID-19. Throughout the NBA season, players have been quarantined in the Bubble, while NFL stars and coaches have found themselves fined and dropped from teams for going against pandemic guidelines. Those who work in film and television are just getting back into the swing of things after months of uncertainty, and Saturday Night Live isn't taking any chances. It's reported that they paid their social distancing audience $150 each to attend filming just to adhere to guidelines, and it's being reported that they've dropped this weekend's musical guest, country star Morgan Wallen, after it was revealed that he went against COVID-19 safety protocols.

Lorne Michaels, the creator and executive producer of SNL, delivered the news to Morgan Wallen but did tell him that he would be invited back at a later date. The controversy began after TikTok videos surfaced online showing Wallen at a party where he wasn't wearing a mask and was seen kissing people.

“My actions from this past weekend were pretty short-sighted, and have obviously affected my long-term goals and my dreams,” he said in a video shared to his Instagram. “I respect the show’s decision because I know I put them in jeopardy, and I take ownership for this. I’d like to apologize to SNL, to my fans, to my team for bringing me these opportunities, and I let them down. And on a more personal note, I think I have some growing up to do.”

He added, "I think I lost myself a little bit. I tried to find joy in the wrong places and, I don’t know, it’s left me with less joy, so I’m going to try to work on that. I’m going to take a step back from the spotlight for a little while and go work on myself. I wish I could have made country music and my fans proud this Saturday, but I respect the decision once again.”

It's unknown if Morgan Wallen will be replaced at this time. Watch his explanation below.

