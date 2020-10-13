mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

M.O.P Reunites For Billy Danze's Solo Album On "That Time"

Mitch Findlay
October 13, 2020 09:52
That Time
Billy Danze Feat. Lil Fame

Billy Danze and Lil Fame stage an M.O.P. reunion on "That Time," the new single off Danze's solo album "We Busy."


For those attuned to the nineties hip-hop scene are well familiar with the name M.O.P. A duo made up of Billy Danze and Lil Fame, the pair stood out through their distinctive cadences, unrelenting flows, and straight-up intensity -- lest we forget, these are the minds behind the classic anthem "Ante Up," a workout mainstay to this day. And while the group has taken a backseat in this modern age, it would appear that they have once again connected for Billy Danze's upcoming album We Busy. 

New single "That Time," features a soulful and nostalgic instrumental from TooBusy, who will be producing the twelve-track project in its entirety. "You talking glocks and how you handle two nines, how you got four watches when you can't do time?" wonders Fame, his opening verse highlighting the sharpened nature of his flow. Danze closes the track out with calm gravitas, rapping "we world famous, don't name us the hardest, but we the hardest regardless / fuck your favorite artist."

Look for Billy Danze and TooBusy's new project to arrive this Friday, October 16th, with additional guest appearances from DJ Premier, Method Man, Havoc, Lil Fame, Cormega, and Daz Dillinger

QUOTABLE LYRICS

You talking glocks and how you handle two nines,
How you got four watches when you can't do time?

Billy Danze
