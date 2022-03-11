Mooski Shares Debut Album "Melodic Therapy 4 The Broken"

Mooski emerged in 2021 as one of the most promising new artists to emerge from TikTok. "Track Star" was everywhere, and the social media trend was practically inescapable. However, it's easy for most artists to get boxed into one hit record, and Mooski's debut album proves that there's far more depth to his artistry. Melodic Therapy 4 The Broken is a 13-song effort that highlights Mooski's growth over the years, and the introspection that bleeds through his music. Singles like the aforementioned "Track Star" and its remix with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Chris Brown, and Yung Bleu also appear on the tracklist, as well as "Soul Bleed" and "Scuba Diving."

Check the tracklist below.

1. Bama Boy

2. Soul Bleed

3. Track Star

4. Dream Girl

5. Priority

6. Counting Time

7. Be Strong

8. Life Speed

9. Scuba Diving

10. Real Love (feat. K. Camp)

11. Rocket

12. Melodic Therapy

13. Track Star Remix (feat. Chris Brown, A Boogie wit da Hoodie & Yung Bleu)