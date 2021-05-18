Mooski Reimagiens "Track Star" With Chris Brown, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Yung Bleu

mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

The newcomer introduced the star-studded remix for his breakthrough single.


Mooski has taken the music industry by storm. Propelled into commercial success by the popular #Trackstarchallenge on TikTok, "Track Star" has gone on to earn the Alabama-native two major career milestones. In addition to taking the #1 airplay position at Urban radio for the second week in a row, the track has just been RIAA Gold-certified. It took just eight weeks for the track to ascend to the summit while its combined global streams have soared past 150 million. 

Given the song's popularity, it's no wonder the 23-year-old has unleashed a star-studded remix of the hit. Tapping onto the shoulders of dependable feature artists Chris Brown, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Yung Bleu, the quartet relay similar messages about an emotionally unavailable girl running game on them. Keeping the melody the same, Mooski offered a new intro verse on the song for the newly released version. 

Check out the remix of Mooski's hit "Track Star" featuring Chris Brown, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Yung Bleu below, and drop a comment letting us know how you're feeling about it. 

Quotable Lyrics:

She's a liar, she a capper
She'd do anything for the Black Card
She give you her pain with a black heart (No)
Should of never let that shit get that far (Woah, Woah)

