Mooski Lets His "Soul Bleed" On New Single

When Mooski released his June 2020 single "Track Star," little did he know that the song would explode on TikTok and make him one of R&B's most exciting young stars. "Track Star" now has more than 73 million Spotify streams and earned a remix with Yung Bleu, Chris Brown and A Boogie wit da Hoodie.

Both the OG version and the remix will land on Mooski's upcoming debut album Melodic Therapy 4 The Broken, set to drop on March 11. As he continues to rollout the project, he has been locked in dropping more promotional singles. On Feb. 18, Mooski delivered "Soul Bleed," a melancholic and dramatic cut that pains a clearer picture of the heartbreak this album will touch on.

With a piano beat similar to contemporaries like Rod Wave, Mooski croons about having to cope with rejection, using partying and alcohol to heal the wounds on his soul.

On Wednesday (Feb. 23), Mooski came out with the visuals for "Soul Bleed," which provide a fitting depiction of him hitting the club to drown his sorrows.

Check out Mooski's "Soul Bleed" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Shawty broke my heart and made my soul bleed, if you know me, you know I'ma play it lowkey (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

I forced myself to hit the party on them hoes, see

I hit that Henn, then I get in my feelings O.D

Oh me, I feel deprÐµssion creepin' on me (I feel it in the air)

Shawty tried to tÐµll me she was for me