Mooski Goes "Scuba Diving" On Latest Single

Mooski is now two weeks away from his debut album Melodic Therapy 4 The Broken, which he has dropped three prior promotional singles for. Now, he is back with the fourth, releasing "Scuba Diving" of Friday (Feb. 25).

As opposed to his downtrodden single from last week "Soul Bleed," "Scuba Diving" is more of an upbeat, romantic track that sees him tap into his sensuality with his partner. The young R&B star's vocals are always the shining light of his music, and it is no different on "Scuba Diving," as he harmonizes his way through the groovy cut.

Mooski's sexual references to "scuba diving" are clear as he cannot wait to get back home to his woman and sleep with her.

The rollout for Melodic Therapy 4 The Broken has brought tons of momentum for Mooski, and fans have a good deal of material to prepare for the album.

Check out "Scuba Diving" by Mooski below.

Quotable Lyrics

She say, "You don't miss me how I miss you"

Can't wait to get back to you-ooh

You be the one, not the two

Already know what to do-ooh

Baby I like how you move

Can't wait to get in that ouu-ooh

Water be wet like a pool

I'm goin' deep like I'm scoo-ooh-ba di-iving