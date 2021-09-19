Moor Mother Offers Psychedelic Sounds On New Album "Black Encyclopedia Of The Air"

American poet Moor Mother has proven herself to be one of the country's most unique artists over the past few years. After growing up in Maryland, Moor Mother moved to Philadelphia where she eventually started her poetry and music career. After releasing her debut Fetish Bones in 2016, the artist has always been known for experimenting with jazzy and industrial sounds while offering up some incredible poetry that touches on a plethora of topics. In recent years, Moor Mother has shifted from spoken word rap to more traditional flows, and fans are taking notice. This shift is particularly evident on the album Black Encyclopedia Of The Air, which can be streamed below.

As you make your way through the tracklist, you will immediately get a true sense of Moor Mother's artistry as each line is deliberate and thought-provoking. The imagery is something to behold and if you naturally gravitate to more poetic forms of hip-hop, then this album is for you.

Tracklist:

1. Temporal Control Of Light Echoes

2. Mangrove (ft. Elucid, Antonia Gabriela)

3. Race Function Limited (ft. Brother May)

4. Shekere (ft. Iojii, Sayduh Ruz)

5. Vera Hall (ft. BFLY)

6. Obsidian (ft. Pink Siifu)

7. Iso Funk

8. Rogue Waves

9. Made A Circle (ft. Nappy Nina, Maassai, Antonia Gabriela, Orion Sun)

10. Tarot (ft. Yatta)

11. Nighthawk Of Time (ft. Black Quantum Futurism)

12. Zami

13. Clock Fight (ft. Elaine Mitchener, Dudu Kouate)