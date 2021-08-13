Throughout the NBA Playoffs, Devin Booker was one of the best players on the floor. He was the MVP for the Suns up until the NBA Finals, and there is no doubt that he should be considered as a top-tier player in the NBA. Unfortunately, it became obvious to fans that something was a bit off in the Finals as he struggled to make shots and keep up with the point totals that had come so easy to him in the previous three rounds.

Some chalked it up to nerves while others tried to make the claim that Booker simply wasn't ready for the bright lights of the NBA Finals. One option that many failed to consider was the idea that Booker could be injured. Now, his head coach Monty Williams is confirming this thesis.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

While speaking to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Williams revealed that Booker had problems with his hamstring in Game 3 and that these issues stayed with him throughout the entire series. Williams says it was as if Booker had to play on one leg, which is never good for any athlete. Of course, Game 3 is where things began to unravel for the Suns as they eventually lost four straight games en route to an NBA Finals loss.

Heading into next season, Booker is expected to be ready to go which is good news for a Suns team that has the ability to win a championship within the next few seasons. Not to mention, Booker was at the Olympics, which goes to show just how much he's recovered.

