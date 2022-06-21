Montrezl Harrell was recently hit with drug trafficking charges.
Just last week, it was reported that Montrezl Harrell had been hit with drug trafficking charges after being caught with three pounds of weed in the trunk of a car. Initial reports suggested that Harrell was stopped by police during a routine traffic stop when they eventually smelled weed in the vehicle. This prompted a deeper search which then led to the discovery of three pounds of marijuana. The drug trafficking charge is for "trafficking less than five pounds of weed," according to TMZ.
In a new report from the outlet, Harrell's attorneys are adamant that their client is innocent. They noted that he was never arrested, however, he was given a citation. They even corrected the record by saying that Harrell was not the driver of the car, and that as it stands, the facts of the case have been misrepresented thus far.
Nic Antaya/Getty Images
"We want to be clear that Mr. Harrell was not driving the vehicle and following the stop he was only given a ticket to appear in court at a later date for a marijuana-related charge as were all occupants of the vehicle," Harrell's attorneys explained. "Mr. Harrell was never placed under arrest. We believe that there are legal and factual issues with this case that will be addressed in court, if that becomes necessary. Mr. Harrell, is a devoted family man and a committed professional basketball player and has never been a part of any form of marijuana trafficking or any other illegal activity."
Now, Harrell will have to make a court appearance later in June as he is scheduled to have a hearing. This remains a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates.
Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
