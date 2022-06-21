Just last week, it was reported that Montrezl Harrell had been hit with drug trafficking charges after being caught with three pounds of weed in the trunk of a car. Initial reports suggested that Harrell was stopped by police during a routine traffic stop when they eventually smelled weed in the vehicle. This prompted a deeper search which then led to the discovery of three pounds of marijuana. The drug trafficking charge is for "trafficking less than five pounds of weed," according to TMZ.

In a new report from the outlet, Harrell's attorneys are adamant that their client is innocent. They noted that he was never arrested, however, he was given a citation. They even corrected the record by saying that Harrell was not the driver of the car, and that as it stands, the facts of the case have been misrepresented thus far.

Nic Antaya/Getty Images