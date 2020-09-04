LA Clippers power forward Montrezl Harrell is the NBA's 2019-20 Sixth Man of the Year, sources tell ESPN. With Lou Williams having won the award in the two years previous, the Clippers have now brought home the award three years in a row.

Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

Harrell averaged 18.6 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists, proving to be a pivotal cog in the Clippers success this season. He improved on a 12.7 career points per game and 4.9 rebound average. Williams averaged 18.2 points per game this season, making the clippers the first team to have multiple players average over 18 points per game off of the bench.

Clippers point guard Patrick Beverley tweeted: "My Lil Big Bro @MONSTATREZZ happy for you Gang. Keep proving everybody wrong."

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Dennis Schroder reportedly received strong consideration as well.

Harrell just helped his team overcome a difficult series against the Dallas Mavericks. During the series, Harrell found himself in a media controversy for calling Mavs' star Luka Donic a "bitch ass white boy." He later apologized and wrote on Twitter, “If gone get the story get it right all I ask, no one spoke with me to do anything I approach him and cleared the air from all the outside nonsense that was being said. Nothing but respect for Luka he understood the heat of the battle and he said it didn’t bother him only RESPECT."

