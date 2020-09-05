Montrezl Harrell has quickly become one of the best role players in the entire NBA. With the Los Angeles Clippers, he has helped the team become a contender in the Western Conference and while he may not be the star of the team, he is certainly a key piece of the puzzle. So much so, that this past week, Harrell was rewarded for his efforts by earning the NBA Sixth-Man Of The Year Award. Harrell's teammate Lou Williams is the one typically getting this prize but this time around, Harrell was able to come away victorious.

After being given the award, Harrell received praise from around the league, including from none other than the legendary Allen Iverson who took to Twitter saying "Congrats lil bro. Well deserved." Harrell immediately saw the tweet and was taken aback by the praise as he has always been a huge fan of Iverson, much like the rest of the young players in the league.

"Man I’m lost for words this is really The Answer!! Thank you OG," Harrell replied.

As it stands, Harrell and the Clippers are currently in the midst of a battle against the Dallas Mavericks in the second-round of the playoffs. The Clippers are up 1-0 and they are certainly looking like the team to beat in these playoffs.