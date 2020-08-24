During Game 3 of the first round series between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers, Montrezl Harrell and Luka Doncic got into a bit of a war of words. It resulted in Harrell calling Luka a "bitch ass white boy," which let's be honest, has probably been said plenty of times on the court. It's just a simple case of trash-talking, however, Twitter turned it into a massive deal as some took issue with the fact that had the roles been reversed, Luka would become a social pariah. Of course, this would be a false equivalency when you look at the history of racism in America and around the world.

Regardless, Harrell felt the need to apologize and that's exactly what he did prior to Game 4. In fact, Doncic was taken aback by the apology, saying that he wasn't offended at all and that everything was fine. The apology itself went viral and after the game, Harrell took to Twitter to let people know that no one told him to go out and patch things up.

"If gone get the story get it right all I ask, no one spoke wit me to do anything I approach him and cleared the air from all the outside nonsense that was being said. Nothing but respect for Luka he understood the heat of the battle and he said it didn’t bother him only RESPECT," he wrote.

With the series tied 2-2, it will be strictly business moving forward for both teams, and we're looking forward to how it will all play out.