Los Angeles Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell apologized to Luka Doncic prior to Sunday's playoff matchup with the Dallas Mavericks. Harrell was heard calling Doncic a "white boy" during the previous game.
Pool / Getty Images
Clippers head coach Doc Rivers spoke about the incident with the press: “You just have to be careful,” Rivers said. “They both were talking. I don’t think Luka was saying anything racial, but he was swearing. So they both were doing it. It’s an emotional game. It’s a playground game out there in the playoffs. I said to him, ‘Hey, I don’t think you meant anything racially by it.’ He said 'white boy,' but I don’t think there was anything racial intended. But we are in a very heightened climate and you have to be careful. Trez was the first one to say that. He said, ‘I didn’t mean that racially.’ And I said it doesn’t matter. It’s what’s perceived … make sure you do the right thing.
“They squashed it,” Rivers said. “Luka, I guess, was shocked that he needed to reach out.”
Doncic and the Mavericks went on to win Sunday's game 135-133, tying the series 2-2. The Mavs were boosted by a 40-point triple-double from Doncic.
