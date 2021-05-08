Montreal's Skiifall Shares His Second Single "Bentayga Dust"

Montreal-based artist Skiifall has been quickly blowing up since last fall. His debut single, "Ting Tun Up," produced by YAMA//SATO, quickly began making international waves before he cemented the MTL-London connection with a part 2 featuring Knucks. The single's continued to make rounds including a highlight on OVO Sound Radio on Sound 44 last month -- a premonition he made when he rapped, "Drake know Skiifall next up." HNHH also recently highlighted him on our "6 New Artists You Need To Hear."

This week, the rapper returned with his second single, "Bentayga Dust." Leaning into the sample-based production further, Skifall rides through eerie vocal chops and looming basslines with equally haunting bars. The rapper offers glimpses into a luxurious lifestyle and the dangers that come with it.

Peep the latest drop from Skiifall. Are you looking forward to hearing new music from him soon?

Quotable Lyrics

Ley di trumpets ring when it’s wartime

All a mi soldiers committing di massacre

Issa kill zone ting

Going on haffi duppy di bloodclat human trafficker

