Montreal's Kgoon Is Back For More With "On & On"

Milca P.
September 08, 2019 19:54
On & On
Kgoon returns.


Montreal-based upstart Kgoon has been enjoying a strong season of major moves and returns to cap things off with his latest "On & On" track, produced by DeuceBeatz and Drilla.

The new selection finds the Little Burgundy spitter resorting to much more melodic deliveries as he continues his routine of flexing his work ethic with as much fervor as he employs when flexing his jewels.

The track arrives as the second single to come following January's Next Chapter album release and leaves fans awaiting the next full-length effort to come from the P.B.S. general. Until that moment arrives, get into "On & On" down below.

Quotable Lyrics

I fill my system up with drugs
I cannot sleep no more
I see they tryna ride the wave
But they can't swim no more

 

