Montreal's COLOM81AN & Houston's Corbin Dallas Make Magic On "Space Cadet"

For their latest track, "Space Cadet," Montreal-based duo COLOM81AN has linked up with Houston's self-proclaimed "Neo-Soul King" Corbin Dallas to take us into their universe on a four-minute-long title that was inspired by the likes of Miguel, Solange, and Childish Gambino.

"Every time you come around I lose control," the R&B vocalist smoothly sings over the feel-good beat. "It's more than just, never obvious / I don't wanna let you go / Let me tell you right now," he continues.

If you're a fan of "Space Cadet" and you're looking for more to listen to – in May of last year, COLOM81AN shared a sultry single called "Just Us," which is reminiscent of works by Bryson Tiller, Tory Lanez, and other contemporaries.

As for Dallas, his Instagram reveals that he's got a new single called "Emotions" on the way in the near future, following 2020's "Smoke No More," 2019's "Chasing Summer," and 2018's "Can't Even Lie."

Stream "Space Cadet" below, and let us know what you think of the new COLOM81AN and Corbin Dallas collaboration in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

I become so alive in the nighttime

We become like the stars

Gravity's got a hold on me so tight

We become like the stars