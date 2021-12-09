mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Montreality Taps Nate Husser, Zach Zoya & More New Cypher Series

Aron A.
December 08, 2021 19:55
Montreality Cypher
Nate Husser, Zach Zoya, Kay Bandz, SLM & Kid Riz

514's finest MCs get together for Montreality's brand new cypher series.


Montreality has provided the rap game with some of the most compelling interviews. From rap heavyweights like N.O.R.E., Mobb Deep and Cypress Hill to viral figures like Tekashi 6ix9ine and YNW Melly, Montreality has built a solid reputation through their lighthearted yet insightful interviews with some of the biggest figures in music. 

This week, Montreality came through with the launch of their new cypher series. Given that they are based out of Montreal, the new series puts a spotlight on artists in the local scene, both Anglophone and Francophone, gaining steam across the world. The English freestyle includes appearances from Nate Husser, Zach Zoya, Kay Bandz, Kid Riz & SLM. Meanwhile, the line-up for the French freestyle spotlights White-B, Lost, Shreez, Connaisseur Ticaso & Izzy-S.

"Usually our approach is to talk to artists to get to know them better, so this is a totally different way people are going to connect with us,” said Montreality co-founder Sina Ghiassi, per Complex. "I thought it might be complicated at first because there’s so many different artists and they’re not necessarily all friends,” Ghiassi continued. “But everyone really came together and united around the vision.”

Check out both freestyles below.

Quotable Lyrics
Fuck all the diss, just look the fit
I got Palm Angels on my body
All day, I don't sip no coffee
Shorty wanna fuck, put it through
That's bossy, that's me
I'm lactose but I eat cheese
I smoke weed 'til I got to sleep
I make beats, I don't cause beef

