Montreal Artist Pope Silk Shares New Single "userNAME"

We haven't heard from Montreal artist Pope Silk in a couple of years, and although the rising Montreal-based artist has not offered an explanation for his musical hiatus, he has officially returned with his latest single "userNAME."

The new song from the Velours-affiliated artist follows his previous release "Cuban Link," which was his debut single. It marks the return of the enigmatic artist, who is presently teasing his upcoming project. "New project new me," wrote Pope on his Instagram Stories on Friday.

Operating out of Velours, a hybrid tattoo and recording studio in Montreal, Pope Silk is destined for big things in the music business. If he stays consistent, he can be a serious problem for years to come.

Check out his new single "userNAME" below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

I don't like the way you're typin' when you talkin' to me

If we meet in real you better keep that same energy