Montreal Artist Djiby Makes His Mark With New Album "Very Soon, Later"

When you think of hip-hop hubs, Montreal isn't exactly the first place that comes to mind. With a bubbling underground scene though, it's time for another Canadian city to earn some stripes in the rap game. We've always got an eye on the hottest up-and-coming talent and when Montreal's Djiby was placed on our radar, we couldn't pass up the chance to share his most recent album with y'all.

Released earlier this month, Djiby's Very Soon, Later spans ten songs and includes appearances from other artists including Myleene, El3ment, and more. Production is handled by the likes of Cash Money AP and Grammy-nominated Majestic Drama. Speaking on the project, Djiby explained that he would like to use his life lessons to help out those in need. "My music and particularly this project speaks on the everyday struggle of your average person in their 20s; how do I keep a balance between being in the limelight yet remain true to myself," he said.

What do you think of this growing artist?

Tracklist:

1. Rage

2. Follow Me

3. Blessings (Freestyle)

4. Insecure (feat. Eihdz)

5. EgoMoves (feat. Myleene)

6. Major

7. Goals

8. Complex (feat. Eihdz)

9. Crazy (feat. El3ment)

10. Hatred