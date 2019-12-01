Montell Jordan Shares First R&B Album In Over A Decade

Over ten years ago, Montell Jordan walked away from the music industry to follow a life rooted in the church and now the "This Is How We Do It" crooner has returned to share his very first album since then with The Masterpeace. On it, Jordan checks in with 10 total tracks recruiting Lecrae, Tedashii and others for an assist.

"In coming back, I did realize that a piece of me went dormant when I was songwriting," Jordan reflected on his return in an interview with You Know I Got Soul. "Even though I wasn’t being the artist, I think not songwriting for others started to bother me a little bit. For the past two years, I’ve started doing that again and another part of me has come back to life. Not just with this project, but with some other things you’ll hear that I’ve had an opportunity to put a pen on."