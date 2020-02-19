Montana Of 300 Unleashes New Tape "Cold Day In Hell"

Montana Of 300 has returned with his latest project, Cold Day In Hell. With seven tracks in total, the rapper enlists Talley Of 300, Don D, OD Quake, and more for help on the project as he continues to flex his lyrical prowess. Attacking heavy-hitting drill production, the rapper showcases his penmanship and technical abilities, continuing to play up to his strengths.

The rapper's latest project arrives days after he released his tribute to Kobe Bryant, "Black Mamba." The single also marked his first official drop of the year with Cold Day In Hell only continuing to build the hype around his name. Although we're only in February, it wouldn't be shocking if Montana followed-up the project with another one.

Peep Montana Of 300's new project, Cold Day In Hell below.