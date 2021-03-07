mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Montana Of 300 Lends His Unique Voice To "Whoopty"

Alexander Cole
March 07, 2021 11:27
Image via Montana of 300

Montana Of 300 is the latest artist to make a "Whoopty" remix.


CJ's "Whoopy" has become one of the most recognizable songs in the entire world and it is very easy to see why. From CJ's delivery to the incredible production that features a sample from a Bollywood film, "Whoopty" is a track that will ring off at any function or concert. As a result, numerous artists have given their very own versions of the song, and the latest to do so is Chicago's own Montana Of 300.

With this new remix, Montana Of 300 gives off his signature aggressive flow, all while delivering braggadocios lyrics that perfectly match up with the energy of the beat. These crisp flows help enhance the song and if you are a fan of the Chicago artist, or are just curious about this new version of "Whoopty," you won't be dissappointed. 

Quotable Lyrics:

Whoopty you know it’s bout to get spooky
Rap god you know how I do beats
You know I get da snappin no QB
I stay fly I don’t walk on my two feet
I put ice on my bitch like I’m mooky

