Montana Of 300 Flips Jack Harlow's "What's Poppin"

Jack Harlow has been dominating the summer with his hit single, "What's Poppin." The song started gaining a ton of traction and steadily climbing up the charts. Before anyone knew it, the song got a massive remix with DaBaby, Tory Lanez, and Lil Wayne just to further secure its presence this summer.

Of course, with any song that becomes massive, there's bound to be a string of freestyles and remixes that follow. Though more often than none, the remixes fall short of the original but Montana Of 300 has a way of taking other rappers tracks and making it into his own. The rapper returned this week with a remix of "WHAT'S POPPIN" where he dives face first into the beat and flexes his lyrical prowess.

Quotable Lyrics

I can make your bitch moan

Shorty want to dip, I be ballin' like Jim Jones

Playin' Lil Wayne Carter 3, Lollipop in the drop

With your bitch gettin' licked on

Get her back broke then the bitch gettin' sent home

Limpin' like she gettin' her pimp on