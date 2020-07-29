mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Montana Of 300 Flips Jack Harlow's "What's Poppin"

Aron A.
July 28, 2020 20:51
416 Views
10
1
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

What's Poppin
Montana Of 300

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Jack Harlow ain't got nothin' on Montana Of 300.


Jack Harlow has been dominating the summer with his hit single, "What's Poppin." The song started gaining a ton of traction and steadily climbing up the charts. Before anyone knew it, the song got a massive remix with DaBaby, Tory Lanez, and Lil Wayne just to further secure its presence this summer. 

Of course, with any song that becomes massive, there's bound to be a string of freestyles and remixes that follow. Though more often than none, the remixes fall short of the original but Montana Of 300 has a way of taking other rappers tracks and making it into his own. The rapper returned this week with a remix of "WHAT'S POPPIN" where he dives face first into the beat and flexes his lyrical prowess.

Quotable Lyrics
I can make your bitch moan
Shorty want to dip, I be ballin' like Jim Jones
Playin' Lil Wayne Carter 3, Lollipop in the drop
With your bitch gettin' licked on
Get her back broke then the bitch gettin' sent home
Limpin' like she gettin' her pimp on

Montana Of 300
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  1
  416
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Montana Of 300
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Montana Of 300 Flips Jack Harlow's "What's Poppin"
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject