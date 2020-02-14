LeBron James and Monté Morris got into a bit of a situation on Wednesday night as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Denver Nuggets. As we reported yesterday, Morris said something to LeBron which led to a quick response from the Lakers superstar who began walking back in Morris' direction. Nothing came of their trash talk battle although the whole scene quickly made its way to social media where Lakers fan were in hysterics. Many began to speculate what was said although we'll never know for sure.

Yesterday, Morris took to Twitter where he commented on the altercation. As Morris explains, it's not as major as everyone thought it was and that he has a ton of respect for the NBA legend. Clearly, the two are on okay terms.

“It’s always a dream come true to compete against a future HOF you’ve always idolized coming up," Morris explained. "Much respect to Bron and what he’s done for the game of basketball. Last night wasn’t as major as everyone is making it seem, it was just two individuals from the mud competing for a W.”

The Lakers and Nuggets are two of the best teams in the NBA and could potentially meet up in the NBA playoffs. If this happens, it will be interesting to see how Morris and James interact.