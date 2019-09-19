The tax man is coming after these entertainers with a vengeance. Recently there have been reports that Jermaine Dupri, Offset, and Young Thug have been hit with liens over unpaid taxes, and now Mo'Nique is adding to her alleged bill. Back in 2017, The Blast reported that there were multiple liens against the Academy Award-winning actress: $201K for 2013, $188K for 2014, and $171K for 2015.

At that time, the exact total of taxes reportedly owed by both Mo'Nique and her husband Sidney Hicks was $560,625.22, but it looks as if there's more to be added to that debt. New court documents reportedly show that the Georgia Department of Revenue has issued yet another lien against the couple for an additional $60K. This goes back to 2015 and 2016 and includes interest and fees added to the original $31K debt.

According to The Blast, the Department of Revenue isn't going to wait around for long to get the lien paid off. The publication states that if the lien isn't handled sooner rather than later, the IRS will begin seizing the Hicks' assets and property.

Meanwhile, back in April, news circulated that Ja Rule owed the IRS $2 million while DMX reportedly put his home up for sale in an effort to pay off his $1.7 million tax bill. Vince Herbert was said to have owed $4 million in taxes, while Rick Ross had an astounding $5.7 million tax debt.