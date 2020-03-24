As a child, Mo'Nique knew she wanted to see her name in lights. When she saw how the Jacksons were admired by millions and wherever they went was met by screaming fans, little Mo'Nique wanted to grow up to be someone adored by the masses. The Oscar-winning actress is appreciative of her entertainment industry journey, but during her visit to The David Banner Podcast, she admitted that she used to put fame over everything in her life, including her family.



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff / Getty Images

In the late 1990s, Mo'Nique was married to Mark Jackson for four years. The former couple share a son, Shalon Jackson, and the comedian told The David Banner Podcast that in those early days of her career, relishing in fame and all that came with it was her priority. "[There was a] time that, when he was a little boy, I wasn't interested in being a mother," Mo'Nique admitted. "I was interested in being a star. I was interested in being famous. And I wasn't interested in being a wife."

She added, "I was interested in taking pictures and red carpets and signing autographs and traveling the world. So, I didn't really put the focus in. Now that I'm 52 and he'll be 30, I pay for that. There's a price you have to pay for that and I had to apologize to my son because I said to him, "I don't want you to think that your story is not valid 'cause I didn't tuck you in. I didn't read you those stories. I didn't show up at sporting events.'"

Mo'Nique believed that because she was bringing in money and give him anything he asked for, she was being a good parent. "You see this big house? You see that basketball court out back? You see that pool? Don't you come complaining about nothing!" Mo'Nique recalled telling her son. "There was a time when this entertainment was a priority because as a little girl I wanted to be famous... I craved that... When that moment happened, that's all that it was." Check out Mo'Nique on The David Banner Podcast below.