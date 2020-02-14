It's believed that Oprah Winfrey and Toni Braxton have put their previous feud to bed, but Mo'Nique revisited a tense moment between the two ladies on Thursday (February 13). Back in 2012, Toni was featured on Behind The Music where the series took an intimate look into the development of her career. At one point, Toni discussed a turning point that occurred after appearing on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 1998 following unfavorable news about her bankruptcy.



Earl Gibson III / Stringer / Getty Images

"She was so frickin' mean to me," Toni said in the 2012 series. "I was in shock... I couldn't believe it 'cause I loved her so much. I admired her and looked up to her and she pretty much reprimanded me." The singer goes on to detail the uncomfortable interview where Oprah reportedly questioned her "Gucci flatware" because she's "Oprah Winfrey and I don't have Gucci flatware."

"Immediately, she made me feel this big," Toni continued, highlighting that Oprah's comments demeaned her. "That moment completely changed my career. It made people look down on me." Actress Mo'Nique, who has been calling out Oprah for quite some time now, used this clip to further emphasize why Oprah allegedly targets black men and tears down black women.

"IF YOU THINK @oprah ONLY DEMEANS BLACK MEN IT’S BECAUSE THE BLACK WOMEN HAS BEEN MADE VIRTUALLY INVISIBLE!!!" Mo'Nique wrote in the caption of the clip. "SEE FOR YOURSELF WITH OUR SISTER TONI B. IN CASE YOU FORGOT OR NEVER KNEW!!! LOVE US 2 LIFE!" Watch the clip and the full episode of Toni Braxton's Behind The Music episode below.