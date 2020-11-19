It's been a whirlwind for Tamar Braxton in 2020 as the reality star has had her name attached to controversial headlines. Earlier this year Tamar was admitted to a hospital after her then-fiancé, David Adefeso, found her unconscious. She reportedly attempted suicide and entered treatment following her hospital visit, and then the singer revealed her grievances with WeTV before her relationship came to an end with accusations of domestic violence. Despite setbacks, Tamar Braxton has continued to press forward with her projects including the launch of her newly formed podcast, Under Construction.



On Wednesday (November 18), Tamar's guest was Oscar-winning actress Mo'Nique and the pair discussed "a Love Worth Fighting For." During the chat, Mo'Nique touched on the topic of people questioning her about calling her husband "Daddy." Mo'Nique said, "He's raising me. He's giving me everything that my father did not. And I when I tell you sometimes it can be so goddamn embarrassing and it's just me and him in the room."

"See, ain't nobody else in the room and he's had to say some things to me Tamar that has taken me to my knees," the actress added. "And then he'll pick me back up and he'll say, 'Is anything I'm saying to you not true?' And I'll say, 'Everything you sayin' to me is true, but right now n*gga, my ego, I need you to walk away because the crazy b*tch inside of me is gettin' ready to say somethin' and mess up the moment.'"

Mo'Nique added that she advises Black women to let their guard down when it comes to love and while it may be uncomfortable, "when you got a king, he's gotta prepare you to be the queen." Listen to the episode below.