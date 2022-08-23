This weekend, the Barbz will take over social media spaces as they celebrate Nicki Minaj once again. The hitmaking rapper is all set to be honored at the MTV Video Music Awards as the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award recipient, and it's reported that Minaj will perform at the VMAs for the first time in years. That comes amid cheers about her latest "Super Freaky Girl" accomplishment, as the single marks the first time Minaj has reached the No. 1 spot solo.

Actress Mo'Nique highlighted Minaj in an Instagram post by sharing that she is "proud" of the Rap icon.

"HEY MY SWEET BABIES. SO PROUD OF OUR SWEET BABY RIGHT HERE," said Mo'Nique. "WHEN YOU JUST KEEP STANDING KEEP SHINING[smiling emoji with hearts]LOVE US 4REAL CHICAGO SEE YALL SEPT 16th UIC FORUM." A fan responded by asking "What she do to be proud of? Cus yall just be proud of anything moving and dancing so inquiring minds would like to to know?"

Mo'Nique took the time to continue to sing Nicki Minaj's praises.

"Young sister. Check her resume. I'm proud of her for not giving up and giving in," Mo'Nique replied. "I'm proud of this sweet baby that I have watched grow from the beginning of her career. I AM PROUD OF HER MAKING IN AN INDUSTRY THATS NOT DESIGNED FOR US TO WIN. I hope I've answered the inquiring minds."

Read Mo'Nique's response in full below.