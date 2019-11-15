Last year Mo'Nique initiated a boycott against Netflix when she blasted the streaming platform for offering her $500,000 for a comedy special when they previously offered Amy Schumer $11 million. "When we asked Netflix to explain the difference, why the money was so different, they said, ‘Well, we believe that’s what Mo’Nique will bring," Mo'Nique said in a video.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The comedian has now taken her anger with Netflix to court since she's suing them for discrimination. According to TMZ, Mo'Nique's lawsuit lists a number of discriminatory practices that Netflix has been doing. The 51-year-old said the Chief Communications Officer once used the n-word in a conference meeting in 2018 and even claimed that Netflix allowed Kevin Spacey to say the n-word on set of House of Cards without any consequence.

She even referenced a pay gap on the show The Crown. Apparently the actor who played Prince Philip was paid $14K more than the actress who played Queen Elizabeth II and the crisis was averted after it became a controversy. Mo'Nique is suing for unspecified damages and looking for an injunction in hopes of changing the company's discriminatory policies.

When Mo'Nique first spoke out, Chance The Rapper voiced his support, tweeting: "Black women, you deserve better."