Mo'Nique isn't holding back in her recent rift against D.L. Hughley. Mo'nique called out D.L. Hughley during a recent set because of a contract dispute. Despite the paperwork indicating that she would be headlining the show, it turned out to be D.L. Hughley that closed out the evening of comedy.



Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

In response, D.L. Hughley issued a scathing response where he suggested that Mo'Nique was difficult to work with. Hughley said that people just needed to look at the ticket stub to figure out who the headlining act was for the night before ripping through the list of individuals that Mo'Nique's had issues with. "People paid a lot of money to laugh, not hear about your contract," he wrote. "Apparently, the role you played in PRECIOUS turned out to be an autobiography."

Mo'Nique evidently wasn't going to let this one slide. In a lengthy comment on D.L.'s post, Mo'Nique said that his decision to point to the ticket stub before his contract is enough proof to establish that he wasn't intended to be the headliner.

"The fact that you point the people to the ticket stubs for the order of the names versus to your contract implies that you don't have a contract that shows you are the headliner like I do. Either show your contract or be quiet," she wrote before urging him not to mess with her. "But I think you DL because you're the reason why I fight for my people like I do. Anytime you opened for the King's Of Comedy, and I was the headliner for the Queens of Comedy and you think you should close the show over me is a prime example of the bias that Black women have to deal with in this business. I won't even discuss awards."

D.L. has yet to respond but we'll keep you posted if he does.