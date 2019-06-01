Mo'Nique kept things fun and amicable lately by posting a hilarious video via her Instagram. The comedian is one of the several people who have witnessed Drake's comical courtside antics throughout the season as the Raptors soar to new heights. With the Raptors in the finals, we can only expect further debauchery from Drake, but that only encourages folks to make fun of him. The actress posted a video of herself with a cut-board of Drake's face. As she danced gleefully and imitated the rapper's courtside behaviors, someone can be heard in the back saying "started from the bottom, now we here!"

Moreover, Mo'Nique captioned the post with the following: "@champagnepapi DRAKE THIS ONE IS FOR YOU!!!!! NOW LET THE PLAYERS PLAY!!! We Love You 4 REAL!!!" Mo'Nique goes off too, going down and dancing around the room to mock the rapper. In a friendly way of course. We can understand that with the increasing sense of competition that the finals bring around, it is okay to poke fun at our rivals from time to time. Plus, the last we've heard of Mo'Nique, she ensured to let the world know she would not be celebrating Steve Harvey's losses despite their previous negative encounters on his television show. Hence, it is good to see Mo'Nique keeping things light and positive.