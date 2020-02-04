The actress wrote Oprah a lengthy letter.
Oprah Winfrey has been taking some hard hits from her fellow entertainment industry professionals. She faced heavy backlash over her After Neverland special with Michael Jackson's Leaving Neverland accusers. Then, most recently, her inclusion with the Russell Simmons documentary where a number of women who accused the Def Jam mogul of sexual assault and/or misconduct was called into question.
Of the latter, Oprah recently shared that she was removing herself from the film, not because of the pressure she says Simmons put on her, but because she didn't agree with the creative direction of the documentary. The disagreement with the filmmakers reportedly caused her to split from the production, but whatever the reason, 50 Cent still applauded the OWN mogul for disbanding from the film.
Actress Mo'Nique Hicks has been at odds with Oprah for quite some time as she aired out Oprah, Tyler Perry, and Lee Daniels for allegedly coming against her. On Monday (February 3), Mo'Nique wrote a lengthy message directed to Oprah where she once again called out the media mogul's actions, this time she targeted Oprah's involvement in #MeToo while accusing the mogul of making her life "harder."
Her message in full:
I felt compelled to write you this open letter after observing the disparity in the way that you seem to treat people, who were accused of the same allegations. You did an interview on the CBS Morning Show and were asked about Harvey Weinstein by Norah O’Donnell, and you said as it pertained to him that you “always try to look at the Rainbow in the clouds, whatever is the “silver lining”. You also said “if we make this all about Harvey Weinstein then we have lost the moment”. When you either are, or were going to be a part of documentary on Michael Jackson, and Russell Simmons, how is that not making it all about them? Interestingly, Brother M.J. was acquitted, and deceased, so how is he not off limits? Russell and Harvey are accused of the same thing so in fairness how do you not “support” the accusers of both as you said you did with R.S. or you look for the silver lining for both like you said you did for H.W.?
The only difference between the two is there skin color and doesn’t H.W. have way more accusers? My personal experience with you is you’ve watched me as a black women be accused of being difficult for not promoting “Precious” internationally for Lions Gate, at Lions Gate, Tyler Perry and your request, despite the fact my deal was with Lee Daniels Entertainment. And, how are you for black women when you hear Tyler on audio saying I was right and he was going to speak up but you or him still haven’t said a word? When I was sixteen and I meet you at your local show in Baltimore, I told you I wanted to be just like you when I grew up. You responded, “ you have to work really really hard”. My sixteen year old self didn’t know that you in your silence in the face of wrongdoing, would make my life “harder”. Lastly, please consider standing by the people who are right and not just the “right people”. Love you to life.