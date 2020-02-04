Oprah Winfrey has been taking some hard hits from her fellow entertainment industry professionals. She faced heavy backlash over her After Neverland special with Michael Jackson's Leaving Neverland accusers. Then, most recently, her inclusion with the Russell Simmons documentary where a number of women who accused the Def Jam mogul of sexual assault and/or misconduct was called into question.



Rachel Luna / Stringer / Getty Images

Of the latter, Oprah recently shared that she was removing herself from the film, not because of the pressure she says Simmons put on her, but because she didn't agree with the creative direction of the documentary. The disagreement with the filmmakers reportedly caused her to split from the production, but whatever the reason, 50 Cent still applauded the OWN mogul for disbanding from the film.

Actress Mo'Nique Hicks has been at odds with Oprah for quite some time as she aired out Oprah, Tyler Perry, and Lee Daniels for allegedly coming against her. On Monday (February 3), Mo'Nique wrote a lengthy message directed to Oprah where she once again called out the media mogul's actions, this time she targeted Oprah's involvement in #MeToo while accusing the mogul of making her life "harder."

Her message in full: