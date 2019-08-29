For a couple that hasn't been together for years, B2K's Fizz and Moniece Slaughter argue as if they broke up just yesterday. The pair are parents to a soon-to-be nine-year-old son named Kamron, and while they are loving parents to their boy, they can't seem to get on the same page as exes. Viewers have watched as their relationship has hit some low moments on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood, but in this recent season, their bickering is at an all-time high. It might be because Fizz is dating-not-dating-but-living-with-might-being-having-sex-with his B2K bandmate Omarion's ex and baby mama, Apryl Jones.

Moniece has stated on numerous occasions that this is her last and final season of Love & Hip Hop, and each Monday the reality star takes to social media to air out her grievances with the most recent episode. In an extra scene, Fizz and Apryl poke fun at Moniece because she felt faint during a studio session. She was reportedly taken to the hospital where she was told that the reaction was caused by medications she'd been prescribed.

In a post-and-delete message on Instagram, Moniece said she was upset that she has to deal with a baby daddy who constantly degrades her. "Why are you always complaining every Monday?" she wrote. "She loves to play victim. Why are you always depressed? She can't keep a man or a woman. She still wants her bd. She's this. She's that. She can't sing," she said of the words spoken against her. "Who would want a man like this? No woman of substance could ever be with that."

She went on to say that she's a tough person who has endured much over the years. "And I didn't open my mouth about what type of n*gga he actually is, until this year! After 5 long seasons of sh*t like this on and off camera. I'm bound to fold at some point." Moniece claims that this season has been a trigger for her and has reignited her depression.

"For those of you that actually take pride in educating themselves. You can research my diagnosis. Situational Depression. Social Anxiety. ADHD," she said. "For which I began taking meds for last year. I had an adverse reaction to the medication because the dosage was too high. But completed an entire ALBUM AFTER I was healthy."