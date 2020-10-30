In an interview with Domenick Nati on The Domenick Nati Radio Show, Moniece Slaughter shed some light on her past involvement with Shaq, and why their relationship didn’t pan out. The pair dated briefly from 2011 to 2012, but their relationship was tainted by suspected infidelity on Shaq’s part. Slaughter said that when the swirling internet rumors prompted her to voice her concerns to Shaq in an attempt to work things out, it only aggravated him. She told Nati, “he broke it off with me because I was asking too many questions. He doesn’t want to be questioned. He does not like to be cornered. And I’m the type where I’m like, ‘I don’t give a f*ck who you are. If I’m concerned, I’m going to voice this concern, you’re going to answer it”

Slaughter, who has dated many celebrities, including Ray J and her baby daddy Lil Fizz, went on to confirm that the two are indeed still on good terms, with the former NBA player having most recently reached out this past May, to wish her a happy Mother’s Day.

Slaughter also noted that the two are better off as friends, and it’s all love between them. The same unfortunately can’t be said for her explosive relationship with the father of her child, Lil Fizz, which has made headlines several times recently. Over the past several months, Slaughter has claimed Fizz isn’t allowed around Omarion and Apryl Jones’ kids, threatened to sue him for a 2015 music video, and broken up and gotten back together about a dozen times.

Maury Phillips/Getty Images

As of right now, it appears the two are off-again. Watch Slaughter reminisce on her past relationships and all that she has learned from them in her IG Live interview with Nati below.

[via]