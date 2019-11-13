By now everyone is probably aware of the drama surrounding Omarion, his baby mama Apryl Jones and her new relationship with Lil Fizz that has angered his ex Moniece Slaughter. Omarion has maintained his cool throughout the whole situation, not once speaking on the matter publicly as opposed to everyone else involved.

Yesterday marked Omarion's 35th birthday where the "Ice Box" singer shared a trio of hot images to his Instagram thanking his fans for their continued love and support. "Solar return ladies. ✨. Than’x to ALL 🙌🏾🙌🏾 for the salutations & well wishes ✨. I appreciate all of the love. It’s priceless. This is 35! Feel me God. ✨🙌🏾," he captioned the image.

While everyone came through with sweet and short words for Omarion, Moniece dropped off an essay saluting Omarion for his peace during the whole Apryl and Fizz ordeal.

"Happy birthday to a legend. To an inspiration. I’ve not communicated with you personally in years. Especially during this time and I’m not looking for a response. I simply wanted to take this opportunity to publicly thank you and acknowledge you. Your ability to focus on vibrating at such a high level. Not just for the sake of your own children. But for my son as well, is a vibration that i pray I’m able to attain in this life time," she wrote.

"I pray I’m able to master the art of silence. It’s such a powerful response. May you continue to see more life. Sew seeds of positivity. And receive many more blessings. The amount of self work that it takes to be this noble is and has to be so intense and even seemingly lonely at times. I applaud you. Happy birthday."

We think it's safe to say Omarion will continue his silence and not get involved.



Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images