Love & Hip-Hop star Moniece Slaughter recently commented on Dr. Dre's alleged relationship with Apryl Jones, claiming that they had been together "for a while". She also spoke on the countless abuse allegations that have been made against the mega-producer throughout his career, stating that she never wanted to believe them but, after a couple of phone calls this week, she's convinced that Dr. Dre is "a woman beater".

It appears as though the music legend's camp has been fighting back against Slaughter's claims behind-the-scenes because, on Tuesday night, the celebrity issued a lengthy statement about how she will no longer speak up after receiving threats.

"As a woman, in a time where we're told we should be valued, exalted, and protected, I've been conflicted as to how I was going to proceed, or address last night’s chain of events," wrote the singer on Instagram. "Torn between allowing men to intimidate or bully me into being silent, or to speak up for myself and stand firm in my position. Torn between acquiescing to my friend’s and family’s pleas to not speak up or defend myself, or to ignore them as well, and still stand firm in my position."



Mike Coppola/Getty Images

She went on to say that she and her son's lives were being threatened by a powerful man over her recent comments.

"Upon waking up today I was told that my life, along with my son’s life, and my family’s lives were in danger. That I was dealing with a very powerful man, and that I needed to be quiet, to disappear from social media, and even think about taking a vacation to 'clear my mind'," she added. "I will not be accepting any media or interview requests or inquiries. I will continue to live my life as I do on a day to day basis. I will continue to care for my son. I will continue to sing and make music. I will continue to be happy. I will continue to do any and all things that contribute to my happiness and success."