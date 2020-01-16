The latest break up possibility runs between Apryl Jones and Lil Fizz ever since the duo stopped following each other on Instagram a few weeks back. After Apryl kind of confirmed that something was up, new reports suggested that the ordeal was a set up for Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood and was being used as a way to bring more drama to the show.

While Apryl and Lil Fizz have decided to stay mute on any new updates surrounding their relationship, Lil Fizz's ex Moniece Slaughter has decided to share some tea on the matter. “They’re still very much together. Still living together, and she has not lost custody” of her kids, Moniece explained. "The pictures she’s been posting of her and her daughter with the stripper pole in the background are in Dreux’s house. The video of her sleep on the floor Christmas Day and toasting with her friends was at Dreux’s house as well."

Apparently the silence from the couple is because Apryl and Omarion are dealing with custody issues and one of the stipulations is that Omarion doesn't want Lil Fizz in his children's life as much as he is. "She’s in and out of court with Omari," she added. "They unfollowed each other to get the public off their asses. But they still going strong. Kam Facetimed him for bed two Mondays ago, and she was in the background. He made sure to put her in the frame."