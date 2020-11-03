Moniece Slaughter has been in gossip headlines after sharing part of her skincare routine. One of the products that she used allegedly contained kojic acid, which is typically used in skin-bleaching products. Her comments section has been filled with people criticizing her for apparently bleaching her skin, which has forced her to address the topic, denying it wholeheartedly.

The Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star is caught up in a new controversy, explaining to her fans that she has never, and will never, bleach her skin.

"Just woke up. Haven’t even washed my face. ZERO filter of ANY sort," wrote Moniece in a gallery of pictures where she shows her skin color on her chest, legs, and more. "1st pic: my chest that gets ZERO sunlight. Compared to my arms & hands. My chest is MY WINTER COLOR PERIOD GET OVER IT!! So I’m going to bleach my face but not my lips. I’m going to bleach my face but not my chest, arms, hands, legs, & feet?"

She went on to deny using any products containing kojic acid, tagging all of the dermatologists she goes to and specifying that they are all people of color.



"I have ZERO desire to be white. NONE," clarified Moniece. "If I could hold on to my summer tans I would. Y’all see me on tv under lighting that is altered in post edit and tons of makeup down to my neck chest shoulders and arms. Literally. And swore that was my natural color. It’s flat out insulting. Not you. But those who INSIST THAT I BLEACH."

In a second post, she continued to defend herself.

"Never forget. Back in February. Day before Valentine’s Day to be exact. Face. Neck. Chest. Arms. Hands. Legs. ALLLLLL THE SAME LIGHT COLOR. WHICH IS LIGHTER THAN I AM NOW DUMMIES," she explained. "'It’s the bleaching for me!' How bout it’s the fake news for me. Keep your gossip in the gutter where you belong you stupid bitches! And ima keep defending myself til y’all leave me alone."

It sounds like Moniece will be defending herself for a long time, then.