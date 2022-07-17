Monica Teams Up With Ty Dolla $ign On New Single "Friends"

Monica has been in the music and entertainment industry since the 90s. Her soulful voice and meaningful lyrics have allowed her to sell more than 25 million records, win numerous Grammys, and produce chart-topping hits. It had been a while since she dropped a single, but the 41-year-old songstress has returned to let fans know that she's still got it-- and she didn't do it alone.

Ty Dolla $ign, born Tyrone William Griffin Jr., is a singer from Los Angeles who is known for his harmonizing vocals and memorable adlibs. On Friday (July 15), the Georgia native teamed up with Ty and dropped "Friends." Together, the two combined their voices on the four-minute track centered around not caring about how their friends view their romantic relationships.

Equipped with guitar strums and bass, Monica started the record by singing, "I got friends, baby/Just like you/They don't understand what we going through/We can go back and forth/That's how we do." Towards the end of the track, the two artists had a full-on sing-off, mimicking Patti LaBell's "Somebody Loves You, Baby."

Stream the record below.

Quotable Lyrics

Lil sh*t turn to big sh*t if we let it

Said I love you more than a little bit, and I meant it

Look you in your eyes when we make love

And I was sincere