There have been rumors about Monica's forthcoming project and recently, the acclaimed singer shared a few lyrics. Monica hasn't blessed fans with a studio album since 2015's Code Red, but she has been open about working on a new record that will outshine the others. The R&B icon has a catalog that reaches back decades and even celebrated her classics alongside Brandy on Verzuz, but there have been many changes in her life and she's ready to share them sonically.

On her Instagram Story, Monica gave her followers a sneak peek into two songs and fans have already begun speculating as to who they're about.



For the first, people shared that they believed this one is about her ex-husband, former NBA star Shannon Brown.

"I've cried enough , I've prayed enough, I've done enough, I've been enough to you! Did things no one would do! The problem wasn't you hurting me ! It was me not seeing the best in me! My own value wasn't clear to me ! It was the same lie repeatedly, you turned it all around on me! Told me to go be free , when you knew this was holding me!! But you will see , there will never be another ME[red heart emoji]."

Under the lyrics, Monica added that although fans have been begging her for a new album, she doesn't believe they're ready. She also shared more lyrics from the record and her fans speculate that this next track is about C-Murder, Master P's brother who is currently incarcerated.

"They see you and see a thug

Yeah Yeah

I see you and see my love

Yeah Yeah

They all out here running scared

Yeah Yeah

But me I'm running to you with my fears

Yeah Yeah"

Monica also added, "I keep everything inside but not this time!! I'm sharing lyrics but to hear it all is completely different!!!" We can't wait to hear what she's cooking up. Check out her post below.