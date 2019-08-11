After the wildly successful first season of The People v OJ Simpson and second season of The Assassination of Gianni Versace, FX's true crime spin-off of American Horror Story, American Crime Story will return to tackle the Monica Lewinsky scandal. The third season will be entitled, New Impeachment. Massive TV producer, Ryan Murphy, had been hoping to use this storyline since 2017, but the project was stalled because he insisted on obtaining Lewinsky's approval beforehand.

According to Vanity Fair, Lewinsky decided to give the OK for the series after she met Murphy at a Hollywood party. Murphy assured her that he had no interest in telling this story unless her perspective was centered and valued, and she would be able to benefit financially from the show. Lewinsky agreed to sign on as a producer once she learned that it would give her the opportunity to "fully reclaim [her] narrative". As she wrote to Vanity Fair, "I’m so grateful for the growth we’ve made as a society that allows people like me who have been historically silenced to finally reintroduce my voice to the conversation."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Sarah Burgess will be adapting the show's script from Jeffrey Toobin’s 1999 book, A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President. Sarah Paulson has been cast as Linda Tripp, the woman who taped and exposed Lewinsky's confessions, and Monica Lewinsky will be played by Beanie Feldstein. Jonah Hill's sister, Feldstein, is one of Hollywood's biggest rising stars right now, after her lead roles in high school dramedies, Lady Bird and Booksmart. It should be interesting seeing her in this more mature role. There is no word yet on who will play the Clintons.

New Impeachment: American Crime Story premieres on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.